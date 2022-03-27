This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the risks of kite flying in congested cities. Although the Rawalpindi Police is trying to stop reckless kite flying, there is a dire need to create awareness of the issue at grassroots level.
Children must be informed of the risks of this hobby at schools and homes. Those adults found guilty of flying kites where someone’s life could be at risk should be fined and made to do mandatory community service to help them become better members of society.
Yasir Farooq Usman
Rawalpindi
According to ‘Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement’ , a survey conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of...
Mental health is just as important as physical health because mental or psychological illnesses are bound to impact...
The negligence of the authorities and their inability to deal with natural disasters have put the lives of thousands...
This refers to the news report, ‘Pakistan hopes to pass 7th IMF review hands down’ . The report claims that the...
Gone are the days when different political groups allied with each other on the basis of similar ideologies and...
On March 25, 1992 Pakistan won its maiden ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. Today, 30 years later,...
Comments