Saturday March 26, 2022
World

‘Egypt deporting asylum seekers’

By AFP
March 26, 2022

BEIRUT: Egypt has deported 31 Eritreans over the past fortnight, ignoring concerns they are at risk of abuses at home in a "grave breach" of international law, Amnesty International said on Friday.

