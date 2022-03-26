Former minority MPA lauds Nawaz for empowering minorities

LONDON: Santosh Kumar Bugti, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s former Member Provincial Assembly, Balochistan, on minority seat, said on Thursday that the ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif had worked hard to empower the minorities in Pakistan during his tenures. Bugti made the remarks while talking to the Pakistani media after meeting the PMLN supremo at his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office near Hyde Park.

Bugti is in London to meet PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. The former MPA said he discussed the latest situation of the country with the former premier and conveyed the best wishes of the Hindu community to him.

“Under Nawaz Sharif’s government, Pakistan had seen a lot of economic progress and there was a significant improvement in the lives of minority communities who were empowered in terms of human rights, employment and equal opportunities,” said Bugti.

The former MPA said Nawaz Sharif came to his help after his membership as MPA was revoked by the ECP in 2014 as then party chief Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri had filed a reference against him. He added that the Supreme Court of Pakistan reinstated him. The former MPA said he congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the apology given to him by Kaveh Moussavi, the CEO of assets recovery firm Broadsheet, over the false allegations of corruption.

“Mr Kaveh Moussavi has offered an unequivocal apology to Nawaz Sharif. After 22 years of witch-hunting in the name of accountability, Mr Kaveh Moussavi has declared that his assets recovery firm had not found a scintilla of corruption evidence against him, not a rupee."

"This is a landmark vindication of Nawaz Sharif and this shows how he was targeted on completely false grounds. I congratulated Nawaz Sharif and told him that his millions of supporters always had trust in him,” said Bugti.