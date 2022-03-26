President asks foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s business potential

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited foreign investors to benefit from the business-friendly initiatives and to explore Pakistan’s business potential. In a meeting with a United Kingdom’s business delegation, President Alvi said Pakistan has so far been an attractive destination for foreign investors in terms of the incentives offered by the government. He said Pakistan and the UK enjoyed good economic and trade relations and called upon the businessmen of the two countries to explore the potential in diverse fields. He said the government had established special economic and technology zones.