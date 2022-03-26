Three development schemes approved

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved three development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.986 billion. These schemes were approved in the 70th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 here Friday.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation, Carpeting of City Roads (Defence Road, Shahabpura Road, Eminabad Road to Sunyarawala Pull, Raam Garha to Darbar Touheed Shah Road, Abbot Road, Railway Road, Circular Road, Jail Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Kashmir Road, Sublime Chowk to Marala Road, Gohad Pur Road, Lari Adda Road to Bhed Pully, Imam Sahib Road, Haji Pura Road, Adalat Garha, Road, Khadim Ali Road, Commissioner Road, Islamia College Road, Murray College Road, etc) of District Sialkot at the cost of Rs738.513 million, Sewerage Scheme Rahim Yar Khan City with Treatment Plant-Construction of Intermediate Pumping Station Near Niazi Colony & Installation of Force Main (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs462.337 million and Recharge of Aquifer for Groundwater Management in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs785.368 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments attended the meeting.