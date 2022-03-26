Nepra initiatives discussed

LAHORE:National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi visited the LUMS campus here.

According to a press release, he was joined by representatives from seven Nepra licencee organisations, which have done tremendous work towards social initiatives, particularly within the areas of renewable energy. The aim of the meeting at LUMS was to discuss avenues of collaboration with LUMS. The visiting organisations included K-Electric, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Engro Energy, China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC), Karot Power and Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO).

LUMS Provost, Dr Tariq Jadoon, Associate Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Bilal Ahsan Malik and Director of Advancement, Ms Nuzhat Kamran, alumni and students participated in the session. Dr Jadoon praised the CSR initiatives undertaken by Nepra in the areas of education, health, environment, and others. He congratulated Farooqi on setting up the CSR department at Nepra in 2020 with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals.