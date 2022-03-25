Kashmir’s plight

Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are facing great cruelty under Modi’s government. Indian armed forces have been deployed to Kashmir, and Muslims are losing their property, jobs and their voice. On top of this, numerous Kashmiris are killed on a daily basis, especially since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 the Indian constitution in 2019. For around 70 years, the clause had ensured that people of IIOJK had some autonomy. While some claim that the aim of the move was to allow the unification of Indian policy with Kashmiris, it has only created more horror for the occupied people.

Despite many countries professing sympathy for the Kashmiri’s plight, a plebiscite to determine how Kashmiris wanted Kashmir to be governed has still not been held. Muslim-majority countries around the world must work to ensure that people in IIOJK suffering under Indian tyranny are assisted in their struggle for freedom.

Asim Manzoor

Nasirabad