Russian media accuse YouTube of ‘censorship’

Moscow: Russia’s Union of Journalists on Thursday accused YouTube of "censorship" and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the US company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia.

"Biased moderation and open censorship by digital platforms must have consequences in accordance with the norms of the Russian law," the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia’s Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyev as saying. "We urge Russian authorities to react to the situation and to take appropriate measures against Google and the video hosting service YouTube," he said.