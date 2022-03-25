Corruption inquiries: Sindh ACE to open probe against senior officials

KARACHI: A high level meeting of the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), chaired by chief secretary Sindh, has approved the registration of corruption cases and open inquiries against officers of Grade 17 and above of the Sindh Education Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Board of Revenue, Sindh.

The Anti-Corruption-Committee (One) AAC-1, whose meeting was conducted on Thursday chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary, approved to file cases under section of Anti-Corruption against former executive district finance officer of Qambar-Shahdadkot Abdul Sattar Jagirani, Ghulam Haider Samejo, Mukhtiarkar, Khan Muhammad Channa, Mukhtiarkar, Tapidar Aslam Bhutto, Tapidar Sajid Soomro, Tapidar Qurban Wadho for altering government records and causing loss to the national exchequer.

The committee decided to conduct open inquiries against senior Revenue officers on the allegations of corruption and misuse of authority, including Abdul Fattah, Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Hassan Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Tando Bago, Nazir Rind Assistant Commissioner, Malir, Ghulam Rasool Panhwar, Assistant Commissioner Faiz Ganj Panhoor, Muzammil Rasool Bughiu, Assistant Commissioner Sobho-dero, Administrator Majeed Rajput and Mahmood Siddiqui, Deputy District Officer Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Nathan Shah Qadir Iqbalani and Habibullah Sheikh, Deputy Director Board of Revenue.

The meeting also approved to conduct open inquiries against Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering, Hyderabad, Khalil Soomro, Executive Engineer Thatta, Farrukh Yousafzai, Executive Engineer Mirpurkhas Ahmad Khan Abro and Executive Engineer Rauf Kolachi on corruption charges.

The meeting approved to conduct open inquiries on corruption allegations against Ejaz Shah, Owais Rajput, Asif Nawaz, Akram, Sajid Soomro and Muhammad Adnan, administrators of different cooperative housing societies.

The committee approved to conduct open inquiries against the Sindh Education Department officers on corruption charges, including former Director School Education Karachi Abdul Wahab Abbasi, Town Education Officer Latifabad Shabir Gujjar, former Director Education DMC Central Muhammad Irfan, Headmaster Qanbar Shahdad Kot Ali Gohar Babar, Teacher Khudadad Colony School Abdul Sattar Abbasi, Assistant District Education Officer Garhi Khairo Bashir Buriro, Executive District Education Officer Qambar Shahdad Kot Deedar Hussain Jalbani, Taluka Education Officer Hakeem Jamali and Teacher Girls’ School Lyari Ghazala Parveen.