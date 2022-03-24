 
48th time’s the charm

March 24, 2022

Representatives from over 40 countries gathered in Islamabad for the 48th session of the OIC on March 23. In the previous 47 sessions, the OIC was unable to come up with a viable action plan, despite having great resources.

One hopes that the latest session will have more success than previous ones.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

