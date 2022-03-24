Left behind

This is to draw attention of the government to the fact that Balochistan is still far less developed than other provinces. Despite being important to the country for its reserves of gas and minerals, the province lacks basic facilities.
Baloch people have the same skills, talents and abilities as those of other provinces, yet the situation there remains volatile. This has resulted in disillusionment and many feel disconnected from the rest of the country. Better cooperation and understanding must be fostered. Federal and provincial stakeholders should work to assimilate marginalised groups in the society and address the concerns of the people of Balochistan.
Ameenullah Qamar Baloch
Karachi
