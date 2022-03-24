BATKHELA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday said that the people of Pakistan wanted to know as to who Prime Minister Imran Khan termed animal and he should explain for whom he used the term "neutral".



Addressing a public gathering at Dargai, Bilawal said the no-confidence motion was a test for neutrality.

Launching yet another broadside at the PTI government, the PPP chairman said Imran Khan had lost majority in the National Assembly and would soon be a former prime minister.

He said the Opposition parties would oust the prime minister with the support of the people. "We will compete with the puppet in the National Assembly," he added. He said that they were confronting the "Waqt ka Yazid" (Yazid of the time).

He said that the decision would be taken with the thumb impression on the vote not with the finger of the umpire.

Bilawal said Imran Khan had lost the majority in the National Assembly and he did not have the courage to face the no-confidence motion. "Imran Khan is now looking for an escape," he added.

The PPP leader said Imran Khan should first teach Urdu to his sons instead of making fun of him.

He said the Opposition would not use undemocratic means to dislodge the prime minister. "We have adopted the path of the Constitution to oust the prime minister through the no-confidence motion," he said.

He criticised the prime minister for praising the foreign policy of India. India was conspiring to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), he added.

Bilawal said Imran Khan was running the election campaign of Narendra Modi so what could be a bigger conspiracy than this. He said Imran Khan was the one who sold Kashmir.

The PPP leader said the Opposition parties were striving to pave the way for the holding of free and fair election so that people could elect their true representatives.

"Sensing his defeat, Imran Khan has started attacking the state institutions in desperation," he said, adding Imran Khan wanted the media to become his "tiger force".

"The Constitution dictates that all the state institutions should work within the ambit of law," he maintained.