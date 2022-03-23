Zardari woos MQMP, invites leaders to Islamabad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: As the developing political situation in the country becomes more tense, political contacts between the opposition parties and allied parties of the government are increasing.

A telephonic contact followed PDM President and JUIF chief Fazlur Rehman's visit to the MQMP headquarters early on Tuesday. According to knowledgeable sources, former president and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari reassured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on the phone on the implementation of commitments made with them. He conveyed the assurances during a telephonic contact with MQM P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Zardari reassured the implementation of commitments made with Siddiqui.

According to sources, during the telephonic conversation, the no-confidence motion and MQM's joining the opposition alliance were also discussed. Zardari, according to sources, reassured Khalid Maqbool that he and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will personally monitor the implementation process and will remain in touch directly with the MQM to ensure the implementation of their demands and to address their concerns. Zardari also invited Khalid Maqbool to Islamabad. It is likely that the meeting will be held in a day or two in Islamabad to give final touches to the issues raised by the MQM with regard to Karachi. The MQM has raised the issues of legislation on local government with more powers to the local government under the Supreme Court orders, besides other issues related to the megacity.

Also on Tuesday evening, the MQMP leaders held a meeting with PDM leaders at the Parliament Lodges. The meeting was attended by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PMLN's Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Kh Saad Rafi, PPP's Khursheed Shah and Sohail Anwar Siyal. The MQMP was represented by Amir Khan, former Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Federal Minister Aminul Haq. Reportedly, the opposition leaders also provided assurances to the MQMP on their demands. The MQMP has been seeking the role of guarantor from the opposition alliance viz-a-viz addressing issues with the PPP led government in Sindh.