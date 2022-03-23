Murder case accused escapes from court

LAHORE: An accused of murder case escaped from Sessions Court on Tuesday. The accused M Ali was brought from Kot Lakhpat Jail to Sessions Court to appear before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Naveed Anjum Saleemi on hearing.
While standing outside the court, the accused pulled out his hand from the handcuffs and ran away.
Taking notice of the incident, the Sessions Judge sought a report from the concerned SP.
3 cross-examined in lynching case: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday cross-examined statements of three prosecution witnesses in a lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot.
The court summoned more prosecution witnesses for March 24. So far the court has recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses out of 40 witnesses.
The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.
found dead: A newborn baby girl was found dead in Gulshan Ravi police area on Tuesday. It was suspected that an unidentified woman abandoned her illegitimate baby girl to conceal
her sin.
