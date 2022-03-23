CM Mahmood Khan breaks ground for new general bus stand

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking of the New General Bus Stand Project which would be completed by June 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs5 billion.

Cabinet members Taimur Salim Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Members of Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Fazal Elahi, Malak Wajid, Arbab Jehandad and others were present on the occasion.

A new general bus stand covering 303 kanals of land would have 375 bays for parking of light and heavy vehicles.

It would provide an all-time solution to the issues related to vehicular traffic in Peshawar City.

It would have all the facilities, including shops, cafeteria, masjid, workshops, rest areas, waiting areas, toilets service stations, petrol pump, water recycling plant and solar system, etc.

All the bus stands operating in the city would be shifted to the new general bus stand which will help reduce environmental pollution in the city.

The chief minister inaugurated a newly established family park at Bashirabad which has been completed at a cost of Rs 75 million.

The chief minister addressed the Local Government (LG) representatives and party workers at Bashirabad.

Mahmood Khan said LG representatives should serve the people with zeal and play respective roles in resolving issues faced by the people, adding the KP government would provide every possible support to them for that.

He came down hard on the opposition parties and accused them of looting the exchequer.

The chief minister said the people of KP stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding a huge crowd would reach Islamabad on

March 27 and the public gathering there would be a historic one.