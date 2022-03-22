Gen Bajwa terms OIC CFMs session historic

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa termed the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers a historic development.

He said the session would address the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability. The COAS was talking to Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry who called on him here at GHQ on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said. General Bajwa said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed themselves truly brotherly relations and emphasised the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

Egyptian foreign minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He especially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Later, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidikov called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields with him. The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Uzbekistan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.