Imran emerged as leader of Muslim Ummah: PTI leaders

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Sunday said a large number of the people of Karachi were excited and ready to depart for Islamabad to attend the party’s ‘Amr bil-Maruf” rally scheduled for March 27 at D-Chowk.

They were addressing a party gathering in Lasi Goth, a neighbourhood in PS-99 constituency, as part of the preparations for the party’s public gathering at D-Chowk in Islamabad before the no-trust motion voting in the National Assembly.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the leader who gave Pakistan a sovereign and independent foreign policy by saying absolutely no to the question of handing over air bases to a foreign power.

“Not one single drone attack occurred in Khan’s government,” he said.

Sheikh said that Khan had emerged as the leader of the Muslim Ummah as he raised at international fora the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and played pivotal role in the passage of a historical resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations.

PTI Karachi president and MPA Bilal Ghaffar said that 11 years ago, Imran Khan used to say that all the corrupt politicians would be united when bad times came upon them. “Today, the entire nation is witnessing that all the thieves and plunderers of the national exchequer had been exposed and they had joined hands.”

He alleged that the opposition parties were running on a foreign agenda.

Ghaffar said that the entire Muslim Ummah and Pakistani nation acknowledged the PM’s courageous policy and saluted him for his indomitable approach.

Other leaders of the partu, including MPA Rabistan Khan, Janseher Junejo and Wasif Shah, said the nation was supporting Khan’s endeavours who was confronting the gang of robbers.