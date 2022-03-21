MPA Sumera Shams awarded

PESHAWAR: A ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker has won an international award.

KP Assembly Women Parliamentary Caucus Chairperson Dr Sumera Shams has been included among the five young politicians of the world awarded by an organization, One Young World.

Up to 15 young politicians from around the world were shortlisted in this process.

MPA Dr Sumera Shams has been included in the list of Top 5 Young Politicians of the Year by One Young World.

Apart from Dr Sumera Shams, the award was

also given to young politicians from Iceland, Panama, Nigeria and the United States for roles in politics.

The MPA was honoured for creating awareness about women’s health, education, economy, women’s rights and work for the minority community. The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus is working in partnership with national, provincial and international organisations to achieve social work goals, gender equality and sustainable development.