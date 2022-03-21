Raza Kuli Khan death widely condoled

PESHAWAR: The people belonging to various walks of life on Sunday visited the family residence of late Raza Kuli Khan to condole his death.
Prominent among them were Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Awami National Party senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Farid Toofan, Saifullah brothers, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, ministers, civil and military officers along with several others.
Dr Umar Ayub, Medical Director and Director Medical Education and Research MTI Bannu, president of the SAARC Medical Association, Director Commonwealth Medical Trust Health Initiative Pakistan and a relative of late Raza Kuli Khan thanked his colleagues from the medical fraternity and all those who came all the way long from different areas for offering condolence to the family.
He paid rich tributes to the late Raza Kuli Khan by describing him as a thorough gentleman who was a man of knowledge as well.
Dr Umar Ayub recalled that the late Raza Kuli Khan was the honorary consul of France and introduced good dairy farming in Peshawar, adding he would always enjoy his work.
PESHAWAR: Pashto poets, critics, researchers, academicians and writers at a literary function paid glowing tributes to...
NOWSHERA: The local leaders and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Sunday pledged to give a tit-for-tat...
BANNU: The police here on Sunday arrested a man posing as an official of an intelligence agency.Acting on public...
LAHORE: Friends of Economics & Business Reforms Sunday asked the Federal Board of Revenue do not consider NTN...
LAHORE: Speakers at a two-day conference have called for a multi-pronged approach at all levels to ensure an enabling...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders on Sunday said a large number of the people of Karachi were excited...
Comments