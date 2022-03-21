Dybala, Vlahovic score as Juve close in on Inter Milan

ROME: Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic struck in the first half as Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana.
Days after their 3-0 European humiliation to Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title alive with a win which moves them one point behind champions Inter Milan who are third and were held 1-1 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.
Leaders AC Milan have a three-point advantage on Napoli with Juve seven points off top spot.
Massimiliano Allegri´s Juve stretched their unbeaten league run to 16 matches and have an opportunity to move third when they host Inter Milan in their next game after the international break.
