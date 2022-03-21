Political impasse

This refers to the news report, ‘PM Imran Khan rules out imposing governor’s rule in Sindh’ (March 18). It is just as well that the PTI has opted against imposing governor’s rule in Sindh, which would only have further messed things up. It is also quite obvious that the PTI has lost the game, and the sooner the ruling party realises and accepts it, the better it will be.

However, Imran Khan seems to have decided to fight till the end. While this may sound courageous, it will only kick up dust and will do no one any good. All things considered, the best course of action for Imran Khan is to concede defeat gracefully and help work out an alternate system which best serves the country and minimises disruption. This way, he can still retain the respect and goodwill of ordinary people at least.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi