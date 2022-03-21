 
close
Monday March 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

School trips

March 21, 2022

Educational excursions are useful for students as they allow children to learn new things. Historical places and parks are commonly visited. However, the government should encourage schools to take their students on field trips to factories and industries. These places may encourage their interest in a number of different fields.

Karachi, especially, has a number of industrial units that may fascinate children. Safety protocols must be followed.

Ayesha Peer Baksh

Karachi

Comments