School trips

Educational excursions are useful for students as they allow children to learn new things. Historical places and parks are commonly visited. However, the government should encourage schools to take their students on field trips to factories and industries. These places may encourage their interest in a number of different fields.
Karachi, especially, has a number of industrial units that may fascinate children. Safety protocols must be followed.
Ayesha Peer Baksh
Karachi
Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate its 82nd ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ on March 23. We should avail this...
Why do we celebrate Independence Day when we are still not free? Due to frequent attacks and rapidly increasing crime,...
The people of Pakistan have been left to deal with the burden of the ever-increasing inflation on their own. In...
The country’s political drama is reaching its climax as the current regime loses one member after the other –...
This is not the first time that someone has used derogatory language against an opponent MNA on television. What makes...
As we near March 23, it is time to reflect on where this country is headed. On March 18, a number of hooligans led by...
Comments