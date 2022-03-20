Unprotected

This refers to the editorial, ‘Vulnerable to violence’ (March 18). It is heart-wrenching to see people from the transgender community being treated as though they were subhuman. They are teased, criticised and harassed by all – even those who consider themselves ‘intellectuals’.
Instead of helping transgender people overcome the challenges they already face in society, we discriminate against them. We must change this attitude and allow them to contribute to society as others do.
Nawaz Marri
Mari Abad
