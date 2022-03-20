Open prejudices

The political temperature in the country has soared with the joint opposition’s resolution to bring a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. As a result, PTI ministers, including the prime minister, have started using abusive language against the opposition. Direct and indirect threats have also been made to defecting MNAs of the PTI and to opposition leaders. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser made the situation even worse by saying that, following the March 21 session, he could adjourn the National Assembly for any period of time he desired. As the speaker, he must be unbiased and should act according to the constitution, which requires him to summon a session for voting for the no-confidence motion within two weeks of the resolution. Failure to do so can lead to anarchy.

Noor Baloch

Karachi