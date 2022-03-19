West Indies edge Bangladesh in drama-filled game

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Bangladesh fell agonisingly short of one of the biggest shocks in Women’s World Cup history against West Indies, who escaped with a four-run win.

West Indies needed Shemaine Campbelle’s 53 not out to get to 140-9.Bangladesh were 60-5 and 85-7, but Salma Khatun, with 23, and Nahida Akter left eight needed off the last over.Number 11 Farina Trisna was bowled by Windies captain Stafanie Taylor, leaving Akter stranded on 25.Off-spinner Taylor ended with 3-29, identical figures to leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, while player of the match Hayley Matthews claimed 4-15.

The win puts the West Indies ahead of hosts New Zealand, India and defending champions England in the race for a top-four semi-final berth alongside favourites Australia and South Africa.

But Bangladesh threatened to blow the tournament wide open when their spinners ripped through the West Indies’ batting line-up.Bangladesh’s spinners dismissed openers Deandra Dottin and Matthews for 17 and 18 respectively.

They then tore through the middle order as the West indies lost six wickets for 30 runs, struggling at 70-7 and looking unlikely to finish their 50 overs.Shemaine Campbelle prevented a rout, making an unbeaten 53 off 107 balls in her second half century of the tournament to give the West Indies a potentially defendable total of 140-9.

Nahida Akter and Salma Khatun had the best bowling figures for Bangladesh, both finishing on 2-23, but the entire team excelled, bringing zip and enthusiasm to the field.

The West Indies made a good start with the ball, dismissing Shamima Sultana for a duck in the first over.Relentless pressure paid off as spinner Afy Fletcher took three wickets in two overs, including a pair from successive balls to have Bangladesh reeling at 60-5.Captain Sultana attempted to steady the innings but was trapped lbw on 25 by Matthews, who clean-bowled Rumana Ahmed with her next delivery.

The West Indies dropped three catches as the run chase tightened, then Connell’s treatment halted play in the 47th over.

Shamilia Connell collapsed while fielding for the West Indies at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand on Friday and was taken from the ground in an ambulance.It was not immediately clear what happened to the 29-year-old but she was able to walk to the ambulance and team-mate Hayley Matthews said that “we believe she’ll be alright”.

“Obviously it’s a bit worrying to see her go down like that but she’s a fighter,” said Matthews.The incident came in the latter stages of a gutsy West Indies fightback that saw them edge Bangladesh by four runs.