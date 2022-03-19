IT ministry targeting acquisition of 5G technology, says Aminul Haque

Prime Minister Iman Khan has provided the digital Pakistan vision to the country and after achieving the milestone of 4G, the federal information technology (IT) ministry was looking forward towards acquiring 5G.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said this on Friday while addressing the Pakistan Cloud Summit 2022 as the chief guest. “The first cloud policy by the ministry of IT and telecommunication was the greatest milestone achieved by Pakistan and efforts are being made to connect the country to the whole globe through connectivity,” said Haque.

He stressed the need for exploration and investing in the IT sector, stating that the transformation of the industrial and IT economy would not only boost the general economy but also create job opportunities in the country. “The performance of the IT and telecommunication ministry was outstanding for the past three years notwithstanding the fact that the world suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic,” the IT minister said. He added that his ministry had invested more than Rs57 billion for enhancing connectivity.

Federal Information Technology and Telecommunication Secretary Muhammad Suhail Rajput also addressed the summit. He said the world was moving fast towards the transformation of IT and IT services, due to which Pakistan's agrarian economy should be changed into an IT-based economy. The summit was organised by Huawei with the collaboration of Abacus. It was attended by various IT entrepreneurs and experts.