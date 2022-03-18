Relief goods Alkhidmat sends 19 trucks to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Thursday handed over 19 more trucks of relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham border.

The aid supplies included food and winter packages, warm clothing, baby milk and other food essentials.

A handover ceremony to this effect was held at Pak-Afghan border in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Alkhidmat Foundation Vice-President of Khalid Waqas handed over the trucks of relief goods to the officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the presence of Tehsildar Landikotal and Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum organisers.

Bahrullah Khan Advocate, Senior Manager of Alkhidmat Foundation Muhammad Waseem, Provincial Media Manager Noorul Wahid Jadoon and Social Media and Marketing Manager Ahmad Abdullah along with AKF officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Khalid Waqas said that it was the seventh aid consignment of AKF for the people of Afghanistan.

He said that Alkhidmat Foundation in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum had so far handed over more than 1060 tonnes of relief goods worth about Rs260 million to Afghan authorities through 126 trucks.

He maintained that millions of deserving families displaced by severe weather and snowfall in Nangarhar, Kabul, Helmand, Kandahar and other provinces of northern Afghanistan would be provided the aid items sent by the foundation.

He stated that the Alkhidmat Foundation would continue to provide assistance to the victims so that the plight of the oppressed Afghan people can be overcome through joint efforts.

Meanwhile, a donor conference was held here on Wednesday night wherein donations amounting Rs328.814 million were collected in cash and property worth Rs200 million was also donated for construction of Aghosh orphanage.

The conference was addressed by central president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Abdul Shakoor, provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani, district president Arbab Abdul Haseeb and notables of the provincial metropolis.

In his speech Abdul Shakoor said that Peshawar was known for the volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation who remain present at every spot to provide relief to the people in the time of need.

He urged the people to donate for the needy people. The participants responded well to the call for donation and within no time a donation amounting to Rs328.814 million was collected for different projects run and managed by the foundation.

One participant donated his 80-marla commercial land on main University Road worth Rs200 million for construction of Aghosh orphanage. Another participant donated Rs20 million for construction of the orphanage.