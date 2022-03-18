PGF International Ladies Golf from today

ISLAMABAD: The three-day PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022 will roll into action on Friday (tomorrow) at Islamabad Golf Club.

A total of 89 ladies from all over Pakistan have registered for the championship and they will be exhibiting their golfing prowess along with golfers of Thailand and Qatar. Thailand’s Thitikarn Thapasit and Ms Manassanan Chotikabhukkana will join Nadia Rizwan Mir of Qatar and Parkha Ijaz and Humna of Pakistan Team to tee off tomorrow.

In an unprecedented move, the PGF constituted an all ladies championship committee, including a Lady Chief Referee to conduct the championship. On Thursday, the players played a practice round at the Golf Course followed by a team’s rules briefing by the Chief Referee, Munnaza Shaheen, said the Tournament Director, Ms Zeenat Ayesha.

Talking about the championship, Ayesha said: “Such international events are very encouraging for young girls entering the sport of golf.”