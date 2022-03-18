Silencing dissent

Despite the fact that Pakistan is a democratic country where people are supposed to be free to exercise their rights, those who hold opinions that differ from the opinions of those in power are either killed or kidnapped. A number of journalists especially become targets of such violence.

The government must take some stringent measures to stop any form of harm or violence against people who speak up against wrong in the society. If it doesn’t, the problem will get bigger and more dangerous.

Nawaz Marri

Mari Abad