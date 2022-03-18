 
Friday March 18, 2022
Compromised safety

March 18, 2022

Crime has risen drastically in Karachi. Residents are not even able to use their mobile phones outside their homes. People are scared of being looted, robbed.

I don’t know how the government will solve this problem of the people but the only thing I seek out from the government is to clean Karachi and our country from thieves and looters so that the people can lead a prosperous, peaceful, and comfortable life.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi

