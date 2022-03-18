Compromised safety

Crime has risen drastically in Karachi. Residents are not even able to use their mobile phones outside their homes. People are scared of being looted, robbed.
I don’t know how the government will solve this problem of the people but the only thing I seek out from the government is to clean Karachi and our country from thieves and looters so that the people can lead a prosperous, peaceful, and comfortable life.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
