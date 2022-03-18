PTI govt may survive, but not PM: MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, an ally of the PTI government, observed on Thursday that it was very difficult for Prime Minister Imran Khan to survive the vote of confidence after what transpired over the Sindh House between the government and the Opposition.

“After today’s events government’s survival is difficult. PTI government may survive but prime minister’s survival is difficult,” said Siddiqui on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

The MQM-P leader expressed regret over Thursday's incidents, adding that other democratic ways could have been used to tackle the situation. He added that the government would not be able to survive if the situation remains like this.

The MQM-P leader was commenting on the war of words that ensued between the government and the Opposition after PTI MNA Raja Riaz claimed that at least 24 ruling party MNAs were staying at Sindh House in Islamabad.