US diplomat praises NCOC efforts

ISLAMABAD: Chargé d’affaires at the United States Embassy Angela P Aggeler visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and appreciated Pakistan’s strong achievements in the fight against coronavirus.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Aggeler praised the NCOC’s activities during the pandemic times and highlighted the importance of US-Pakistani partnership in fighting COVID-19. “This year marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s birth as a nation and the 75th anniversary of our bilateral relationship. Our visit here today is a testament to the strong partnership that the United States and Pakistan have enjoyed since we recognized this country’s independence on August 14, 1947.