Welfare Package approved for police officials, families

LAHORE: Punjab Police has approved Welfare Package 2022 for the force within its resources. A committee headed by Additional IG Welfare and Finance amended the Welfare Rules of 2016 and prepared a comprehensive draft on the increase in financial assistance to police personnel and their children's education, medical, daughter's dowry, Guzara allowance and other categories which was approved by IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on the recommendations of the Provincial Welfare Board. These amendments will provide historic relief to police officers and employees and will be implemented from January 1, 2022.

In the new package, dowry funds, educational scholarships, medical financial aid and Guzara allowances have been increased for the officers and personnel. Dowry package for marriage of daughters of present service/retired employees of Grade 1 to 16 has been increased from Rs40,000 to 60,000. If an employee has 1 or 2 daughters, he will get funds at the rate of Rs80,000 per person. The amount of dowry fund for 17 grade or above serving or retired employees/officers has been increased from Rs50,000 to 70,000.

Similarly, for dowry of daughters of martyred or death during service has been increased from 60,000 to 70,000 per person whereas if one has 1 or 2 daughters, he will get funds at the rate of Rs one lakh per person.

Allowance of intermediate education has been increased from 9,000 per annum to 15,000 per annum for the children of Grade 1 to 16 employees. Likewise, Grade 17 or above officers will get 20,000 for intermediate education.

Similarly, the two-year graduation programme for children of Grade 1 to 16 employees has been increased from 11,000 per annum to 20,000 per annum. And this has been increased to 25,000 for grade 17 and above officers.

Moreover, allowance of MA, MSC, BSC (4) and Mphil has been increased from 15,000 to 40,000 whereas allowance for PhDs will be increased from Rs15,000 per annum to Rs1.5 lakh per annum and those pursuing PhD in Mathematics will get Rs2.5 lakh per annum.

All fee will be paid upon taking education from govt medical and engineering universities. Now, according to the HEC rankings in respect of engineering, medical, IT & Business, children enrolled in the top 5 varsities in Pakistan and Punjab will get tuition fees, registration, admission fees and 20,000 for books.

A reward of Rs1 lakh will be given to the children for memorising the Holy Quran. Rewards of Rs1 lakh to Rs5 lakh will be given to police employees for writing a book on some subject but the allocation of reward will be decided by a management committee.

Children of Police employees who join Civil Service (CSS, PMS and Judiciary) and Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) as Commissioned Officers, a reward of Rs1 lakh will be given in this regard.

Financial help for heart disease treatment has been increased from 125,000 to 200,000. The personnel will be given Rs2 lakh for open heart surgery while Rs100,000 will be given to wife and children. Rs100,000 will be given to officers and personnel for stent delivery while wife and children will be given Rs50,000. Likewise, the aid has been increased from Rs225,000 to Rs500,000 for cancer treatment. Rs200,000 will be given for treatment of cancerous tumors, whereas Rs100,000 will be given to wife and children. Rs500,000 will be given for treatment of malignant cancer whereas their wife and children will be given Rs250,000 for this purpose.

Under category of medical aid, allowance for bone marrow transplant has been enhanced. Rs1 million will be given to the employees and Rs500,000 will be given to the wife and children. Whereas, the aid for wife and children, has been increased from 20,000 to 70,000 for treatment of other diseases.

In addition to it, aid under Guzara allowance has also been increased. Now, the widows of officers of 20 and above grade will also be able to get Guzara allowance. Guzara allowance for widows of officers of grade 20 and above have been increased to 32,000 whereas 3500 will be given per child. The Guzara allowance for widows of Grade 18 and 19 officers has been increased from Rs20,000 to Rs22,000 while the allowance per child has been increased from Rs2,000 to Rs2,500.

The Guzara allowance for families of Grade 16 and 17 officers has been increased from Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 while the allowance per child has been increased from Rs1,500 to Rs2,000.

The Guzara allowance for families of Grade 11 and 15 employees has been increased from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 and per child allowance has been increased from 1200 to 1700.