Public holiday on March 22

Rawalpindi: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has declared Tuesday, (March 22) as Public Holiday in territory of Tehsil Rawalpindi/ Rawalpindi cantonments on the occasion of the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conference being held in Islamabad and 23rd March Pakistan Day Parade in the larger public interest. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has issued a notification here on Wednesday.
