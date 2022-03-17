Asset distribution issue flares up

PESHAWAR: Tension heightened between the officials and students of two adjacent universities - University of Peshawar and Islamia College University - as they came face-to-face over asset distribution.
However, the timely intervention of campus police averted any physical clash.
The two universities have longstanding disputes over assets and buildings.
On Wednesday night, the situation took a serious turn when a group of Islamia College University officials visited the historic coffee shop market and locked a number of shops.
They were of the opinion that the shops were the property of the Islamia College but the University of Peshawar had reportedly illegally occupied them.
Meanwhile, the officials of the University of Peshawar also arrived and tried to remove the locks and reopen the shops.
The two sides traded some harsh words and were about to engage in physical brawl, but police arrived at the scene and their intervention averted the scuffle.
Later, the Islamia College University employees and students blocked the road and chanted slogans against the University of Peshawar.
