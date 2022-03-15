 
close
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Name calling

March 15, 2022

This refers to the news report, ‘Gen Bajwa has asked me to not call Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan’ (March 11). It is not appropriate to call anyone names. Everyone should be respected – even if they have different opinions from us.

It does not set a good example for ordinary people if a country’s leaders act in such a disgraceful manner.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

Comments