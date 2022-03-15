Name calling

This refers to the news report, ‘Gen Bajwa has asked me to not call Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan’ (March 11). It is not appropriate to call anyone names. Everyone should be respected – even if they have different opinions from us.
It does not set a good example for ordinary people if a country’s leaders act in such a disgraceful manner.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
