Name calling

This refers to the news report, ‘Gen Bajwa has asked me to not call Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’: PM Imran Khan’ (March 11). It is not appropriate to call anyone names. Everyone should be respected – even if they have different opinions from us.

It does not set a good example for ordinary people if a country’s leaders act in such a disgraceful manner.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi