RWMC holds cleanliness on Punjab Culture Day

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, (RWMC) on the direction of the Punjab Government, conducted a thorough cleaning operation on March 14, in connection with the celebration of Punjab Culture Day.

Punjab Cultural Day was celebrated across the province while the Rawalpindi Arts Council government set up stalls decorated with traditional and cultural items from different parts of the Punjab.

The RWMC also established a camp to create awareness about cleanliness and anti-dengue measures at Arts Council. The communication and social mobilisation team of RWMC also paid special attention to the cleanliness of streets, neighbourhoods and bazaars.

He said RWMC was working diligently to protect the citizens by providing a pollution-free environment. "Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases," he added. Director Iranian Consulate and media Representatives also visited the camp and praised the efforts of RWMC for making the city neat and clean.