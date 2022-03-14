Rehabilitation of barrages helps flood mitigation

LAHORE: The Punjab government's initiative for rehabilitation and upgradation of barrages will

help flood mitigation and provision of water to greater areas for irrigation. The spokesperson of the Punjab Irrigation Department said the outcome of the rehabilitation of Punjnad Barrage, includes enhancement of discharge capacity from 700,000 to 865,000 cusecs.

He said it would also assure increase water supplies to 1.63 million acres of land. With the rehabilitation of Trimmu Barrage, the discharge capacity has increased from 645,000 to 875,000 cusec, while providing extra water for irrigation up to 1.36 million acres feet of Canal Command Area. He added that it would create sustainable livelihoods for the farming families, reduce flooding risks, and improve water resource management.