Govt asked to take action against land mafia

BARA: The elders of Shalobar tribe on Sunday asked the government to take action against the members of the land mafia who occupied their land in Arjaleenadey in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.
Speaking at a press conference, Rozadin, Khalil Afridi, Yaqub Khan and others said that one Syed Wali had levelled baseless allegations against the Shalobar elders.
Rejecting the allegations, they said the land mafia had occupied their land since long even though the court had given a verdict in favour of the tribe.
They said the tribe had dedicated the land for a graveyard. “Syed Wali has refused to comply with the court orders,” Khalil Afridi said.
He said 28 kanal of land has been reclaimed from Syed Wali but he was still occupying about 40 kanal of land.
The elders asked the government to find a solution to the problem or else the situation could take a turn for the worse.
