Law officers put on notice over plea for enforcement of anti-rape law

The Sindh High Court recently issued notices to provincial and federal law officers, law secretary and others on a petition seeking the establishment of anti-rape crises cells in all districts of the province.

Petitioner Advocate M Tariq Mansoor submitted in the plea that due to lack of enforcement of the Anti-Rape Trial and Investigation Act 2021 in letter and spirit, victims of sexual violence could not get justice from the courts of law and culprits were acquitted in most cases due to defective investigation.

He submitted that during 2013-2020, a total of 2,995 rape cases against women and children were reported. In 2019, the number of reported cases was 407, which increased to 455 in 2020.

The petitioner submitted that the Anti-Rape Trial and Investigation Act 2021 had provided establishment of anti-rape crises cells at every public hospital of the district, legal assistance to the victims, speedy trial proceedings and witness protection programme which were yet to be implemented by the provincial government.

He submitted that although there were growing number of rape and violence against women cases in the province, no action had been taken to enforce the law. The high court was requested to direct the federal and provincial governments to establish anti-rape crises cells, ensure legal assistance to the rape victims through dedicated investigation and prosecution teams and in-camera trials to protect the identity of rape victims. The SHC, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, and others and called their comments on March 28.