No use of govt forcing own MPs to stay with it: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday shared poetry of great philosopher, poet and politician Dr Allama Iqbal to taunt Prime Minister Imran Khan. In her latest Tweet, the PMLN vice president said, “What was the use of such government that is facing failure despite its best efforts to keep its own members together by threatening them with disqualification and where even after kneeling before the allies you retreat?”
