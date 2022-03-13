Six bogies of freight train derail near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Six bogies of a goods train derailed near Latifabad Unit No 7 Hyderabad on Saturday, suspending the movement of rail traffic on the up-country track.

The Railways officials said the freight train derailed when it was approaching the Hyderabad railway station.

Fortunately no casualties were reported. The trains heading towards Hyderabad railway station were stopped at Kotri.

According to the Railways officials, heavy machinery was moved to put the bogies back on the track and added it would take them a few hours to restore normal railway traffic.