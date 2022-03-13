 
Sunday March 13, 2022
Quite the mistake

March 13, 2022

Now that India has admitted to ‘mistakenly’ firing a nuclear-capable supersonic missile into Pakistan, there is a need to analyse this incident. In a nuclear threat one always expects the worst. It is well-known that the operator has no control over a fired missile.

In that case, things might escalate. Of course, Pakistan too could always ‘regret’ and ‘apologise’ later on like India. Policymakers in India should consider all possible reactions and retaliations to their moves by Pakistan before adopting such wolf-crying tactics.

Wing Commander (r) Khalid

Islamabad

