No-trust move: Opposition parties even don’t trust each other, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Ministers Ashfa Riaz, Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Muhammad Abdullah Warraich MPA called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the opposition parties bringing no-confidence move did not even trust each other and this stunt would unnerve the opposition. The opposition would confront a memorable surprise as the people knew the looters, he said. Disappointment was evident on the faces of opposition leaders, he added.

The parliamentarians said they would remain united as every PTI worker fully trusted their leadership. The failure of the no-confidence move would be seen by everybody, they added.

DENGUE: The chief minister has directed the health department and field administration to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing weather and said that dengue surveillance teams should be fully activated. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid apprised the chief minister of corona vaccination and anti-dengue measures. The chief minister said that dengue surveillance plan should be implemented in toto along with daily monitoring. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard as overcoming the spread of the dengue was important, he added.

AWARENESS ON KIDNEY DISEASE: Usman Buzdar has stressed the need to raise public awareness about kidney diseases as ignorance of precautions were resulting in a gradual increase in kidney diseases. In a statement on World Kidney Disease Day, the chief minister maintained that a balanced lifestyle could help avoid kidney diseases, adding that the provision of necessary facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases in public hospitals was a priority of the government. The government was engaged in providing facilities, including free dialysis, he said, adding that the government was committed to utilising resources for the treatment of kidney patients.