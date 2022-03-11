Minister for improving indicators on mother, child health

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Thursday that Punjab will have to focus on mothers for educated and healthy future generations.

Speaking as a chief guest at 17th Asia Pacific Congress of Paediatrics organised by Pakistan Paediatric Council, the minister said Punjab has to improve indicators on mother and child health.

The minister said, "I congratulate the administration for the event. Prime Minister Imran has the credit of transforming Children Hospital into University of Child Health Sciences. For healthy generations we will have to focus on mothers. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are focusing on improving healthcare. The purpose of setting up University of Child Health Sciences is to promote research on paediatric diseases. Pakistan is a signatory to Sustainable Development Goals. Eight new mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. In Ganga Ram, a 650-bed mother and child hospital is being established which will have four sub specialties. These hospitals will have state of the art facilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to give Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards to the entire population. The government is spending Rs400 billion on this project. All citizens can avail services from empanelled public and private sector hospitals. Punjab will be the first province to provide free treatment for thalassemia under Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. All nursing schools have been upgraded to nursing colleges.” The PTI govt took revolutionary measures in health. For the first time in history the government hired male nurses.

Doctors are my strength and they will play their role in alleviating the misery of poor people, she said. Present in the event were chairman organising committee Prof Iqbal Memon, Prof Habibullah Babar, Vice-chancellor, University of Child Health Sciences, and Prof Masood Sadiq, representative of Unicef and WHO. Dr Khalid Shafi welcomed the minister.