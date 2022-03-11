Economic woes

Countries make efforts to strengthen their currencies to attract foreign direct investment. But in Pakistan, policymakers want to depreciate the rupee. This is a wrong approach that will create countless problems. The government is still trying to prove how Pakistan is one of the cheapest countries in Asia. For this comparison, government representatives should consider comparing our exports with that of other Asian countries. Our exports are shockingly low, and our imports are high. Such policies create financial problems for the people.
The coronavirus pandemic has already made it difficult for people to make ends meet. The government should pay attention to these issues. Baseless comparisons won’t help.
Mohammad Abdullah
Islamabad
