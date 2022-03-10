Punjabi Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th

LAHORE:Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Punjabi Culture Day would be celebrated across the province on March 14 to highlight the beautiful culture of Punjab; he said this while talking to IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office on Wednesday. The minister further said that the main motive of marking this day is to highlight enchanting culture and traditions of soil of Punjab. IG Punjab on this occasion said that Punjab Police would also celebrate Punjabi Culture Day on March 14 as per directions of Punjab govt. He said that supervisory officers of Punjab Police would carry out official duties on the occasion of Punjabi Culture Day wearing regional attire and turban.