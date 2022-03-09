Unemployment rates have swelled alarmingly in Pakistan. Unfortunately, unemployment rates remain higher among women aged 18-30 than for men in the same age group. The rate of female unemployment in rural areas is particularly high. But it seems no one is concerned about empowering girls and women.

In order to encourage educated women from rural areas to participate in the labour force, the government must allow an age relaxation for those willing to work in the federal government. This will give them an opportunity to prove their mettle and eliminate gender inequality in the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad