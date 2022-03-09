Athletic beats Levante in LaLiga

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao rebounded from a poor streak with a 3-1 win over last-placed Levante in the Spanish league.

Mikel Vesga, Iñaki Williams and Oier Zarraga scored in the final half-hour to give Athletic the home win and move the Basque Country club closer to the European places.

Athletic, sitting in eighth place, was coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where it was trying to reach its third straight final after losing the last two. It lost to Barcelona 4-0 in its previous league game.