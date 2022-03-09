Business community’s help sought for women entrepreneurs

Islamabad : First Lady Samina Alvi has urged the business community to join hands with the government to facilitate and create better opportunities for women entrepreneurs.
She was addressing an event titled 'Empowered Women, Prosperous Society' organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Tuesday.
The first lady said we should make joint efforts for the inclusion of deprived segments of society including women in the national mainstream.
She said the government has taken a number of steps to facilitate women including the provision of easy loans to them and legislative measures aimed at easing different legal procedures like getting inheritance rights.
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company in collaboration with Making Miners Majors, an organisation of...
Islamabad : The Higher Education System Strengthening Activity Project—a USAID-funded initiative with the...
Islamabad : The 19th convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women University was held at Jinnah Convention Center for the years...
Islamabad : Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women , Nilofar Bakhtiar, with UN Women’s...
Islamabad : On occasion of the International Women’s Day, Federal Minister Asad Umar launched the first ever...
Islamabad : Area surrounding National Press Club remained the hub of activities on International Women’s Day as...
Comments