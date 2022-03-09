Business community’s help sought for women entrepreneurs

Islamabad : First Lady Samina Alvi has urged the business community to join hands with the government to facilitate and create better opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

She was addressing an event titled 'Empowered Women, Prosperous Society' organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Tuesday.

The first lady said we should make joint efforts for the inclusion of deprived segments of society including women in the national mainstream.

She said the government has taken a number of steps to facilitate women including the provision of easy loans to them and legislative measures aimed at easing different legal procedures like getting inheritance rights.